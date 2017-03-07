Follow These Excellent Tips For Making The Most Of Your Personal Finance

Learning how to properly manage money is important to our survival. Grandma and grandpa didn't have much money, so they learned to stretch what money they did have to the absolute limit and not waste money frivolously. A lot of people do not live that way these days. These tips will help you obtain a brighter financial future.

Consider using a re-loadable check card. If the thought of your credit or debit cards getting lost or stolen on your trip makes you too nervous, you can always use re-loadable check cards. You can find them at most retail stores. It is arguably safer and easier than carrying around cash.

If you are materially successful in life, eventually you will get to the point where you have more assets that you did in the past. Unless you are continually looking at your insurance policies and adjusting liability, you may find yourself underinsured and at risk of losing more than you should if a liability claim is made. To protect against this, consider purchasing an umbrella policy, which, as the name implies, provides gradually expanding coverage over time so that you do not run the risk of being under-covered in the event of a liability claim.

In order to keep track of your personal finances, use a smart phone based app or a calendar warning, on your computer or phone, to tell you when bills are due. You should set goals for how much you want to have spent by a particular date in the month. This works because it's an easy reminder and you don't even need to think about it, once you've set it up.

It is very important to budget the amount that you should be spending over the course of a week, month and year. This will give you a rough estimate as to where you should be setting your limits so that you never find yourself in a poor situation financially. Use budgeting techniques to maintain security.

If feasible in your area, try getting around without a car. Between car payments, gas, insurance, and parking, the dollars spent on owning a car can really add up. It isn't possible for everyone, but if you can try using public transportation or your own two feet to get around.

Change your cell phone plan. When you sign up to an expensive monthly cell phone plan you can end up paying for talk minutes that don't use. So, the next time your cell phone contract is due for renewal consider switching to a cheaper plan and you could save $20 a month or more.

Helping someone move in to a new house or apartment can be a way to get some quick cash for ones personal finances. Even if one doesn't earn any money or only earns a small amount of money they will have at least earned a favor from the person that they helped move.

Always make your credit card payments on time. If you do not you are sure to be deemed a credit risk; your credit score will go down; and your interest rates will go up. Make at least the minimum payment on time so that late payments do not get applied to your credit report.

If you have good mechanical skills, you can make some extra money by offering services to neighbors, friends and family. You could offer oil changes or any other service that you are capable of and for a reasonable price, you can supplement your income and may even enable you to be your own boss.

If you are lucky enough to have it as an option consider increasing your contributions, or starting an IRA or 401k. Many employers will even match however match you put in at three or four percent, so it's like free money.

Find a free checking account. There are some accounts that will charge you a fee to hold your money there, and you want to stay far away from those. Why spend money when you don't have to? Having a checking account with fees can end up costing you hundreds of dollars every year.

Adjusting the temperature that you have your hot water tank set at will help you reduce your monthly utility bills. It only takes a minute but it will save you a great deal of money over the year. It will also help to prevent burns on children that could potentially happen.

If you are saving for your retirement it is recommended that you save 10-15% of your annual income when your are just starting out. Obviously, if you are older you will need to save more. You also need to save more if you will not retire with an mortgage free home. The sooner you get started the more you will have when you need it most.

Find out if you will get a discount for making your payments automatically. Many times if you mail your payment you will be charged as much as $5.00 per month. You may find that there is a nice discount for you if you set up an automatic payment through your checking account or credit card.

The financial crisis of recent years has forced many people to concentrate more heavily on the topic of personal finance. Many find that the best method of ensuring a sound financial future is to gain a real understanding of what they should and should not be doing when it comes to money. Keep these tips close at hand, and you will have the power to positively shape your situation for years to come.