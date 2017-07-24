Basic Personal Financing Tips You Can Use Today

There is almost a sure way to secure a solid future for you and you family. Securing strong personal finance options and maintenance will give you the financial backbone and security to protect your assets long term. Below you will find an outline of some general but none the less important information on personal finance.

Make your home more eco-friendly by switching all the light bulbs in your house to compact fluorescent lights. They will save you money on your monthly power or energy bill and also last much longer than traditional bulbs, meaning you won't have to spend as much money, or time replacing them.

Avoid adding positions to losing trades. Don't allow a few losing trades to become the start of a bunch of losing trades in a row. It's better just to pull out and start again at another time. Even just a day free of trading can help you out of your funk when you decide to trade again.

Never use a credit card for cash advances. The interest rate on a cash advance can be almost double the interest rate on a purchase. The interest on cash advances is also calculated from the moment you withdrawal the cash, so you will still be charged some interest even if you pay off your credit card in full at the end of the month.

Having the proper health insurance policy is crucial in protecting your personal finances. No matter who you are, it's possible to get sick at any time. This is why you have to be sure you're getting the best health insurance you can afford. Before you know it, a stay in the hospital, as well as doctor's bills, can reach tens of thousands of dollars. Paying for proper medical care is not possible without a good insurance plan.

If you have fallen behind on your mortgage payments and have no hope of becoming current, see if you qualify for a short sale before letting your home go into foreclosure. While a short sale will still negatively affect your credit rating and remain on your credit report for seven years, a foreclosure has a more drastic effect on your credit score and may even cause an employer to reject your job application.

If you love to watch movies or play video games, rent these instead of purchasing the disc. This will go a long way in reducing the expenses that you have, while giving you the same level of enjoyment. Renting is a great alternative to help save money on all of your entertainment.

If you need a financial planner, it is better to hire one who charges a flat fee rather than commissions. Fee-based planners charge a fixed amount to advise you and invest your funds, but commission-based planners get paid when they trade for your account. This can give commission-based planners an incentive to trade your holdings excessively, increasing your costs.

Saving on utilities around the house is very important if you project it over the course of the year. Limit the amount of baths that you take and switch to showers instead. This will help you to conserve the amount of water that you use, while still getting the job done.

If you find that all of your bills are due at roughly the same time of the month, contact your various providers and see what options are available for you to change your monthly due dates. This avoids spreading your paychecks too thin, during each pay period and allows you to manage your cash flow more efficiently.

If you have consistently made your credit card payments on time for at least one whole year, you may have some leverage to negotiate more favorable terms, like a lowered interest rate or even a higher credit limit. Of course, only go for the second option if you have a real need to do so and can responsibly pay the added amount every month.

Do not overlook credit unions when you are looking for a place to open a checking or savings account. Credit unions usually offer higher interest rates and lower fees than commercial banks. However, the services offered and access to ATMs might be limited. Still, credit unions are a good alternative if you are looking for higher interest rates.

